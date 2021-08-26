Barks & Brews to be held on Sunday, Sept. 19th

(Mass Appeal) – Today on Mass Appeal’s pet of the week we’re talking about an upcoming fundraiser that incorporates, you guessed it…dogs. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society to talk about Barks and Brews.

The event is Sunday, September 19 from 1-4 pm, outdoors at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton, rain or shine

There will be a special VIP hour from 12-1. Specially priced tickets ($55) include extras like on-site parking, complimentary beer, and an event t-shirt

General admission tickets ($30) will include a complimentary beer

The event will include beer, food trucks, vendors, canine activities including:

o Doggy splash zone so pups can cool off

o Mobile dog washing

o Canine hot dog eating contest

Dogs are welcome, but all must be crowd-friendly and get along with other dogs

All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash

All humans must be 21+ to attend

Proceeds from the event directly support Dakin’s mission to improve the lives of animals in need and the people who love them

Thanks to Fort Hill Brewery for providing their space and tasty beverages

Visit dakinhumane.org to get your tickets and more information about Barks & Brews!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org