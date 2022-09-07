(MASS APPEAL) – Aside from a season’s opening day, the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement is probably the biggest day on the basketball calendar. John Doleva, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame CEO, is here in a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau with details on this year’s enshrinement.

Enshrinement Weekend will be September 9th and 10th, held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Birthplace of Basketball will be hosting a great list of presenters, giving out awards, and presenting the Class of 2022.

