(MASS APPEAL) – Bath remodeling can be a stressful time, with so much to plan and consider it is easy to get overwhelmed. That’s why it’s so important to consult the experts. I am joined by Alex Marano, owner of Living Baths, as well as Bob Boudreau, Production Manager, and David Lauzon, Sales Manager to help simplify the process.
Living Baths: Bathrooms Made Easy
Wilbraham Location: 2442 Boston Road, Suite 2, Wilbraham
West Springfield Location: 55 Circuit Ave, West Springfield
For more information and to get your free quote, visit livingbaths.com or call (413) 279-1202.
Sponsored by: Living Baths