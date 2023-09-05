(MASS APPEAL) – Bath remodeling can be a stressful time, with so much to plan and consider it is easy to get overwhelmed. That’s why it’s so important to consult the experts. I am joined by Alex Marano, owner of Living Baths, as well as Bob Boudreau, Production Manager, and David Lauzon, Sales Manager to help simplify the process.

Living Baths: Bathrooms Made Easy

Wilbraham Location: 2442 Boston Road, Suite 2, Wilbraham

West Springfield Location: 55 Circuit Ave, West Springfield

For more information and to get your free quote, visit livingbaths.com or call (413) 279-1202.

Sponsored by: Living Baths