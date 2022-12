(Mass Appeal) – Bats are nocturnal flying animals, with more than 40 species that inhabit the United States. Some of these species can live for up to 30 years, which is why bat removal from your home is key, or you could be dealing with this pest for a long time. Natasha Wright, our go to Entomologist and the Technical Director with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination, is here to talk bats.