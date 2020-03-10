Baystate Children’s Hospital 19th Annual Radiothon

(Mass Appeal) – The 19th Annual Baystate Children’s Hospital Radiothon is happening Tuesday March 10 and Wednesday March 11, 2020 to raise money for medical equipment, toys, games and other items to make a child’s stay at the hospital a little more home-like.

Mass Appeal broadcast live from Baystate Hospital in support of the radiothon fundraiser and we were able to meet three wonderful families who have experienced first hand the services Baystate Hospital offers.

See the story of the Dedrick family, mom Kristen, dad Anthony, older daughter Isabelle and youngest daughter Evie that received wonderful care after Evie was born and began having respiratory issues and is now a very active and outgoing toddler.

Three year old Ryan Caney was a typical rambunctious kid just two months ago but then in early February found that he could not walk and was diagnosed with Guillain Barre. Ryan has recovered fully but it was a scary time. Parents Shannon and Tim Caney explain what happened and the care they received.

Aileen Avigliano was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome while pregnant and gave birth to Hattie 15 weeks premature. Baystate nurse Stacey Thomas became more than just a face at the hospital during Hattie’s recovery . See their full story only on Mass Appeal.

WMAS 94.7 in Springfield broadcasts the radiothon for 24 hours across two days and radio host Chris Kellogg from the Kellog Crew morning show explains the radio station’s involvement and his personal appeal for residents of the region to support this great cause.

Last year, the radiothon raised over $260,000. Call 794-1111 to donate.