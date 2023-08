(Mass Appeal) – Baystate Medical Center is inviting experienced RNs to join them at a hiring event! If you’re looking for a new job, here you can network with nursing leadership, get a tour of the unit, and maybe receive an on-the-spot interview. Seems like something you’re interested in? Beth Fox, the Director of Provider Recruitment and BMC Nursing Recruitment, along with Joanne O. Miller, the Chief Nurse Executive with Baystate Health, shares the details.