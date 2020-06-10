Be Aware of Bed Bugs When Traveling

(Mass Appeal) – While bed bugs are found just about everywhere, they are especially common in hotel rooms, which is why Bed Bug Awareness Week is at the start of summer. Even though hotel occupancy may have been down across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic these last few months, travelers should be aware that bed bugs can survive months without feeding, so they are still present…and likely hungry.

Entomologist Natasha Wright from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, educates us on some things to be aware of when traveling so that your vacation is a happy one.