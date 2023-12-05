(Mass Appeal) – Online threats are everywhere, and all the time, but the holiday season increases our risk of becoming a victim through ways you might not expect. Here with the top holiday season tricks is Steve Weisman, Attorney, Bentley University professor, and creator of the blog scamicide.com, to help keep all of us safe.
12 Schemes of Christmas:
- Phony retail websites
- Fake delivery notices
- Porch Pirates
- Holiday e card scams
- Phony coupons
- Pet scams
- Gift card scams
- Social media gift exchange scams
- Letter to Santa scams
- Temporary holiday job scams
- E skimmers
- Fake charities