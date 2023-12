(Mass Appeal) – Though beautiful, wreaths, garlands, firewood and trees can carry a plethora of pests into your home. And the holiday pests don’t stop there; many others are taking refuge in the boxes and bags of ornaments you store in your basements and attics.

Natasha Wright, Entomologist and Technical Director with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination, joins now to talk about Holiday Décor Hitchhikers you don’t want in your home.