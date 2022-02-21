(Mass Appeal) – We are about to learn the ultimate recipe which will certainly be the star at your next brunch! Chef instructor Steve Kantrowitz from the William J Dean Vocational High School is here to share with us a savory recipe for scones that he developed with the help of his students.

Ingredients:

8 ½ ounces all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons sugar

2 ounces cold butter (½ stick)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup sliced scallion (green only)

1/2 pound bacon, cooked, cooled, and crumbled

¾ cup cold half and half

400F 15-18 minutes

8 portions

Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Work the butter with your fingers or pastry cutter into the flour until the mixture is crumbly, with some of the butter remaining in larger pieces.

Mix in the cheese, chives, and cooled crumbled bacon until evenly distributed.

Add 3/4 cup of the cream, stirring to combine. Transfer the shaggy dough to a well-floured work surface.

Pat the dough into a smooth 6″ disk about 3/4″ thick. Transfer the disk to the prepared baking sheet. Use a bench knife to cut the disk into 8 wedges, spreading the wedges apart a bit on the pan.

Bake the scones in the middle or upper third of the oven for 15-18 minutes, until they are lightly golden. Remove them from the oven, and cool on the pan.