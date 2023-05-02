(Mass Appeal) – The summer travel season is fast approaching and one thing we’re all guilty of is using the public phone chargers in airports, train stations and even at rest stops along the highway to juice up our phone batteries. Recently it was found that some of these public chargers may be stealing your personal information. Steve Weisman, Attorney, Bentley University professor, and creator of the blog scamicide.com, is here to help protect you.
Be wary of public phone chargers or risk becoming a victim
