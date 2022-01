NEW YORK -- As the world continues to be plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is hit with another wave of cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on the PIX11 Morning News that “worse is what we’re going to be seeing” in terms of a spike in cases. He said there is an average of close to 400,000 cases per day, and expects infections to “continue to go up at least a few hundred thousand per day more.”