(Mass Appeal) – The human species is meant to live in close, collaborative connections with other human beings and when we feel alone, we feel endangered and highly stressed. However, many of us don’t have those close connections like our grandparents did, and it is having an effect on all of us. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, Family Therapist, leadership advisor, and author of ‘Simple Habits of Exceptional (But Not Perfect) Parents‘ is here to explain.