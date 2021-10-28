Beauty and wardrobe trends perfect for Fall

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some great finds to help boost your beauty routine, and your wardrobe this Fall!

Take care of your skin and prevent dryness with Ultra Healing Lotion from Curel, the perfect Winter moisturizer!

When it comes to straightening your hair, this new tool is a total game-changer! Check out the Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, available at Ulta.

Let’s not forget your closet this season! Kohls has you covered with their exclusive Sonoma Goods for Life collection. Check it out online!

Segment sponsored by: Limor Media