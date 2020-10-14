Beauty and wellness products to try this fall

(Mass Appeal) – Autumn is in full swing, so give yourself a little pampering. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shows us some of her top beauty and wellness picks.

Refresh your nighttime skin routine with Olay Retinol24 MAX Night Hydrating Moisturizer, available at Olay.com.

We’re often washing our hands these days. MyKirei By Kao Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash, available on Amazon.com. It’s better for the environment and adds a touch of whimsy with its creative soap dispensing method.

Smooth and hydrate your lips against the dry weather with Dr. PAWPAW available at CVS Pharmacy.

Ease the symptoms of that time of the month with Midol Complete. Learn more at Midol.com

Segment Sponsored by LS Media, Inc.