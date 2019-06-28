Beef souvlaki lettuce wraps with tzatziki sauce from Buckley Healthcare Center

Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant pleases the palates of both residents and visitors. Head Chef Mike Harrison is here to show us a favorite Greek-inspired summer dish from Seasons Restaurant. It’s beef souvlaki lettuce wraps with a refreshing tzatziki sauce!

Buckley Healthcare Center is 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield. You can call them at (413) 774-3143 or visit them online at BuckleyHealthcare.com.

Tzatziki Sauce

  • 1 (32 ounce) container plain low-fat yogurt
  • ½ english cucumber (with peel, grated)
  • 1 clove garlic (pressed)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest (grated)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh dill (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper (freshly ground, or to taste)

Stir together yogurt, grated cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil in a bowl. Add lemon zest, dill, salt, and pepper; whisk until smooth. Pour into a serving dish, cover tightly, and refrigerate 8 hours before serving.

Beef Souvlaki Skewers
In a food processor, add the garlic cloves, mint, oregano, rosemary, lemon juice, olive oil, and season to taste.

  • 3 pounds beef (cut into cubes;)
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • ¼ cup fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary
  • ½ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • add sea salt (and freshly ground black pepper;)
  • add metal skewers (or wood
  1. Pulse until the marinade is smooth.
  2. Add the beef to the marinade and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours.
  3. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  4. Thread beef onto the skewers.
  5. Place the beef skewers on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side.
  6. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
    Souvlaki Lettuce Wraps
    1 Head Boston Bibb
    8oz Crumbled Feta
    1med Red Onion Julianne
    2 Diced Tomatoes
    1Green Pepper
    12-8inch Wraps
    ½ cupTzatziki Sauce
    Recipe
    1.Place lettuce on top of wrap
  7. one skewer of Souvlaki ( Skewer removed)
    3.Diced Onion ,pepper,And Tomato
    4.spoonful of Tzatziki Sauce
  8. Garnish With Crumbled Feta

