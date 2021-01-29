(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare center of greenfield has been working hard to keep their residents safe and very well fed! And, chef Mike Harrison is here to share some exciting news about their vaccine rollout!

Beef Tenderloin Bourguignonne Stew

Cook: 1 hr 5 min

Yield: 6 to 8 servings



Ingredients

1 (3-pound) filet of beef, trimmed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, for seasoning plus 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons good olive oil

1/4 pound Panchetta, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups good dry red wine, such as Burgundy or Chianti Cote Du Rhone or Pinot Noir

½ cup Cognac

2 cups beef stock

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 pound frozen pearl onions

8 to 10 carrots, cut diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices

12 Med Size Peeled White Potatoes Quartered plus some cut smaller to help with smoothness of the sauce

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced 1/4-inch thick (domestic or wild)

Directions