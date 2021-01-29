(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare center of greenfield has been working hard to keep their residents safe and very well fed! And, chef Mike Harrison is here to share some exciting news about their vaccine rollout!
Beef Tenderloin Bourguignonne Stew
Cook: 1 hr 5 min
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
1 (3-pound) filet of beef, trimmed
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, for seasoning plus 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 to 4 tablespoons good olive oil
1/4 pound Panchetta, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 cups good dry red wine, such as Burgundy or Chianti Cote Du Rhone or Pinot Noir
½ cup Cognac
2 cups beef stock
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 sprig fresh thyme
1 pound frozen pearl onions
8 to 10 carrots, cut diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices
12 Med Size Peeled White Potatoes Quartered plus some cut smaller to help with smoothness of the sauce
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced 1/4-inch thick (domestic or wild)
Directions
- In a pan, saute the Panchetta on medium-low heat for 5 minutes, until browned and crisp. Remove the bacon and set it aside. Drain all the fat, except 2 tablespoons, from the pan. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- With a sharp knife, cut the fillet crosswise into 1-inch-thick slices then ½ inch cubes. Salt and pepper the fillets on both sides. In a large, heavy-bottomed pan on medium-high heat, saute the slices of beef in batches with 2 to 3 tablespoons oil until browned on the outside and very rare inside, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside on a platter.
- Toss the onions, carrots, and potatoes, 1tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper in the fat of the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned. Add additional garlic and cook for one minute more. Add the Cognac, stand back and ignite with match to burn off the alcohol. Add 1.1/2 cups of wine, beef broth,tomato pasta and thyme. Bring to a simmer cover the pot with a tight fitting lid. Cook for 75 minutes
- With a fork mash 2 tablespoons butter and the flour into a paste and whisk it gently into the sauce. Simmer for 2 minutes to thicken.
- Meanwhile, saute the mushrooms separately in 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil for about 10 minutes, until browned and tender.
- Add the fillet of beef slices, the mushrooms, and the bacon to the pan with the vegetables and sauce. Cover and reheat gently for 5 to 10 minutes. Do not over cook. Season, to taste, and serve immediately.