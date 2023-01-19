(MASS APPEAL) – Massachusetts has a new model for behavioral health care that changes the way we have access to it. Behavioral Health Network Senior Vice President, Katherine Mague, and Vice President, Chelan Brown, join me to explain how this effects us in western Massachusetts.

WellBeing Centers are designed to streamline and shorten wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. Their in-person centers are located at 417 Liberty Street in Springfield and 77 Mill Street in Westfield. They are open Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 8:00pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Call (413) 301 – WELL(9355) or visit bhninc.org for more information.

Behavior Health Network’s Crisis Line is open 24/7 and can be reached at (413) 733-6661

