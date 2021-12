BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)--Total tax collections over the first half of December - a big month for collections in general - rose by 5.5 percent compared to the same period last December.

In a Dec. 20 letter to legislative leaders, Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said December is a significant month of revenues because many corporate and business taxpayers are required to make estimated payments, and some quarterly income estimated payments may be received in December. On the strength of increases in withholding and sales and use taxes, total collections over the first half of the month came in at $1.41 billion, representing a $73 million increase over the same period in December 2020.