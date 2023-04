(Mass Appeal) – National Donate Life Month is celebrated and honored every April to raise awareness about organ donations. According to Donate Life America, there are still more than 107-thousand people waiting for organ transplants. The need for living donors is significant. Tia Lynn Plantier understands that being a donor. Plantier is here with Dr. Kenneth McPartland, the surgical director of Kidney Transplantation at Baystate Medical Center, so share the importance of organ donation.