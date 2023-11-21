(MASS APPEAL) – Hampden Charter School of Science is a top-ranking tuition-free college prep school. It works to increase the rate of college entry for students with learning opportunities exclusively designed for college preparation.

I am joined by Robyn Nelson, HCSS East Director, Lucia Trudeau, HCSS West Director, and Andrea Pierce, HCSS West teacher and 7th Grade Chair, to learn more about how your student may thrive here.

Hampden Charter School of Science has two campus locations. HCSS East is located at 20 Johnson Road in Chicopee and HCSS West is located at 511 Main Street in West Springfield.

For more information, visit hampdencharter.org or call (413) 593-9090.

