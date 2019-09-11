Berkshire Hills Music Academy musicians perform “America the Beautiful”

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of September 11th, a trio of musicians from the Berkshire Hills Music Academy perform a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful”.

You can help support Berkshire Hills Music Academy at their upcoming Fundraising event, A Night at the Oscars. John Anz tells us about the event.

It’s a great time to dress up and enjoy cocktails, dinner, dancing, raffle, silent auction, live music performances by BHMA musicians, walking the red carpet and so much more! And all to benefit BHMA’s programs for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 5 PM at the school located at 48 Woodbridge Street, South Hadley. For more information, visit BerkshireHills.org.