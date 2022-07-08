(Mass Appeal) – We’re in the kitchen with Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie and we have the perfect dessert to go with the Italian potato salad made earlier…a Berry Graham Cracker Pie with coconut whipped topping.

Instructions:

2 pounds mixed fresh blueberries, strawberries or any in season berry you like

½ cup honey

2 tbs. arrowroot flour

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup water

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tsp. coconut oil, melted

2 cans coconut milk, refrigerated

2 tsp. maple syrup or powdered sugar

Optional: top with toasted coconut

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 9inch pie plate with cooking spray and set aside. Add the graham crackers and melted coconut oil to a food processor a pulse util you get a wet sand texture. Press the graham cracker mixture into the pie plate starting in the middle and going up the sides. Bake the crust for 5-7 minutes until set. Set aside and let cool.

For the filling add 1 ½ pounds of the berries to a saucepan on medium heat with the honey, water, lemon juice and salt. Keep a ½ pound back of the fruit to give whole chunks in the pie. As the fruit starts to heat stir in the arrowroot and let it dissolve in the water and fruit juices. Use a potato masher to break up the fruit as it cooks. Cook for about 5-8 minutes. It will depend on how much water is in your berries and how quickly it starts to thicken up. Mix the cooked mixture with the raw fruit and let cool. Once the filling is cool add it to the filling and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Coconut cream topping, open the can of coconut milk upside down and pour off any liquid. You want the coconut cream solids. Scoop out the solid coconut milk cream and add it to a medium bowl with the 2 tsp. of maple syrup. Beat the cream with a hand mixture until fluffy. Spread over the top of the cooled pie and enjoy.