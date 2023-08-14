(MASS APPEAL) – As summer winds down the idea of another vacation seems overwhelming – why not make it easy and save money at the same time, without even leaving home. Olivia Horton is standing by with the top staycation ideas from consumer resource BestReviews.

Create the ultimate staycation with these top products

Going on a vacation is one of the best ways to not only refresh your mind and body but also improve your mental health. Unfortunately, the tradition of taking a yearly trip out of the country or to a warm beach during spring break is not always attainable. Instead, many are discovering the benefits of a staycation, which can help you take a break from daily chores or mundane work tasks without an expensive destination or complicated planning. The tricky part of a staycation is separating it from a typical weekend at home, and there are a ton of products to help you create the ambiance of a staycation without the fuss.

Level up an ordinary backyard water balloon fight during an unforgettable staycation with a water balloon launcher. From large models that require several people to fire to one-person launchers, the options are endless. Depending on the amount of space available, you can also launch balloons between 100 and 300 yards away.

If you truly want to create the ambiance of a vacation without leaving your house, a fire pit is a charming way to relax during a chilly evening or hang out with family and friends. For versatility, consider a portable model that allows you to keep the fun going, whether at your house, the campground or the beach.

No staycation is complete without soothing tunes, and a Bluetooth speaker will help bring the music alive from any streaming service. A sturdy stereo with heavy sound is ideal for porches or backyard barbecues, while a portable option is better suited to those who plan to relax with music at the beach, a bonfire and everywhere in between.

Driving to a busy movie theater to sit in an uncomfortable chair with a hundred other people is not what you want to do during your staycation. Instead, pick up a portable projector to set the scene in your backyard. They’re available in all price ranges with fantastic image quality, effortless setup and proper lighting.

