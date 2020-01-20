Beyond the textbooks: A closer look at Martin Luther King Jr.

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we took the opportunity for a closer look at this iconic civil rights leader with insight from UMass Amherst Professor Whitney Battle-Baptist.

According to Professor Battle-Baptist, many don’t realize in addition to civil rights, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist for social justice and economic equality.

In addition, his many gifts – writing, orating and inspiring others – where a perfect fit for the time, when many Americans where getting to see Dr. King and the civil rights movement right in their living rooms with the growing popularity of televisions.