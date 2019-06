Bikes Fight Cancer is a new charity bike ride supporting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute with three different routes for riders of all ages and abilities. Organizers Meghan and Johnny Morin joined us to give us the details of the ride, which is taking place on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. There are scenic 25 and 50- mile loops, as well as a 6-mile family fun ride, with food trucks and beer. To sign up and see additional details of this ride, go to www.bikereg.com/bikesfightcancer .