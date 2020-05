(Mass Appeal) – According to Gov. Baker, churches can reopen as part of Phase 1 in the state’s return to the “new normal.” Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of the Diocese of Springfield, joined us with how our houses of worship are preparing.

According to the Bishop, capacity will be at 40 percent, people who attend mass will have to wear masks, and socially distance if they are not in the same family.

For now, said Bishop Rozanski, coffees and social gatherings will continue to be prohibited.