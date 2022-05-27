(Mass Appeal) – The most popular and widely used local, seasonal vegetable shines in this delicious dish, perfect for breakfast or brunch! Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield is here to show us how to make a Blistered Asparagus Frittata!

INGREDIENTS:

10 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

2oz. Gruyère or other semi-firm cheese, coarsely grated (about ½ cup)

2 cups (packed) arugula or other tender salad greens

1 bunch asparagus (about 1 lb.)

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. coarsely chopped oregano

Freshly ground black pepper1 Tbsp. coarsely chopped chives

PREPARATION :

Step 1

Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 350°. Whisk eggs and cream in a medium bowl until no streaks remain. Stir in Gruyère and arugula; set aside.

Step 2

Separate woody ends from asparagus spears; thinly slice ends and set aside.

Step 3

Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large cast-iron or ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook asparagus spears, tossing occasionally, until crisp-tender and blistered in spots, 5-8 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Add 1 Tbsp. oil to same skillet. Cook red onion, garlic, oregano, and reserved asparagus ends, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and asparagus is tender, about 5 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 5

Swirl remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in skillet and wait 30 seconds before pouring in reserved egg mixture. Arrange asparagus spears in a single layer on top. Cook, undisturbed, until egg mixture is set at the edges, about 3 minutes.

Step 6

Transfer skillet to oven and bake frittata until puffed slightly and center is just set, 15-17 minutes. Let cool in pan 15 minutes.

Step 7

Just before serving, scatter chives over frittata and season with more pepper.