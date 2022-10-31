(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is full of treats, but you can still opt for healthy options with a spooky look. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets, is here with two scary good recipes for this Halloween.

Pomegranate Molasses Dressing

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses

Salt and pepper

Directions: Whisk everything together in a small bowl. Drizzle over greens. Serve.

Pomegranate Mocktail

Ingredients

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses

5 mint leaves

Ice cubes

4 ounces of seltzer

Directions: Stir together honey, pomegranate molasses, and mint leaves in a small glass, crushing mint with the back of a spoon. Add ice cubes and top with seltzer.