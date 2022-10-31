(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is full of treats, but you can still opt for healthy options with a spooky look. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets, is here with two scary good recipes for this Halloween.
Pomegranate Molasses Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses
- Salt and pepper
Directions: Whisk everything together in a small bowl. Drizzle over greens. Serve.
Pomegranate Mocktail
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses
- 5 mint leaves
- Ice cubes
- 4 ounces of seltzer
Directions: Stir together honey, pomegranate molasses, and mint leaves in a small glass, crushing mint with the back of a spoon. Add ice cubes and top with seltzer.