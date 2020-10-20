Blue-ribbon winning apple pie

(Mass Appeal) – This seasonal dessert won a blue ribbon at the Cummington Fair for Tammy Hicks of Charlemont. Tinky Weisblat shares her recipe.

Tammy’s Blue-Ribbon Apple Pie

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 50 to 60

Ingredients:

for the pastry:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup vegetable shortening

5 to 7 tablespoons cold water in ice cubes

for the filling:

6 to 8 cups peeled, sliced apples

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon pie spice

1 dash cinnamon

1 dash nutmeg

2 teaspoons butter

milk or cream as needed

Cooking Directions:

Begin by making the pastry. Sift together the flour and the salt. Cut in the shortening with a pastry knife or blender, 1/3 cup at a time. Add water, a tablespoon at a time, and mix until the dough begins to stick together.

Turn onto a floured board and form into a ball. Cut the dough in half, wrap the halves in plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

While the dough refrigerates, prepare the apples. Take half of the dough and roll out your bottom crust. (Leave the other half refrigerated until you are ready to use it.) Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate and fill it with the apples. Mix the sugar and flour with the spices, and pour them over the apples. Top with the butter.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the top crust, and adjust it over the apples. Crimp the edges, using a little water to seal the crust. Cut steam vents in the top crust and brush a little milk or cream on top.

Cover the crust with foil, and bake for about 50 minutes. Remove the foil for the last 10 minutes of baking to brown the crust lightly-or even a bit longer.