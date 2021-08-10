Blueberry cake with lemon glaze

(Mass Appeal) – Blueberries are ripe and ready to be picked right now and we’ve got a delicious way to use them! Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and creator of bakingnaturally.com, is here to demonstrate how to make a blueberry cake with a zesty lemon glaze!

Ingredients:

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened, plus additional for buttering pan

3 cups all-purpose flour plus additional for dusting pan

3/4 teaspoon pink salt

3 cups sugar

7 large eggs, at room temp

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup heavy cream

1 pint fresh blueberries or you can use frozen.

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375.

Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan about 4 1/2 inches deep; not with a removable bottom) or a 10-inch bundt pan (3 1/4 inches deep; 3-qt capacity), set aside.

In the bowl of a standing mixer (if using) cream the butter on low. Add the sugar and beat until pale in color and fluffy, about 5 minutes. With the mixer on low, add the eggs, one at a time. Let each egg fully incorporate before adding the next. Scrape down the bowl. Add vanilla and salt, mix well.

With the mixer on its lowest setting, add half the flour, then add all the cream, then the remaining flour. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Then beat on medium-medium high speed for at least 5 minutes. Mixing for 5 minutes will help achieve that right crumb texture. When done, remove the bowl from the mixer and add the blueberries. Mix in by hand with a rubber spatula. Pour batter into the prepared pan, turn the oven down to 350, bake 65-80 minutes depending on your oven. Start to check doneness at the 65-minute mark. You want a toothpick to come out clean. Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Turn out and cool completely.

For the glaze:

Add 1 ½ cups powdered sugar to a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of melted butter to the sugar and whisk. Drizzle over the cooled cake.

