Blueberry & corn puff pastry bites

(Mass Appeal) – It’s always a great day when I get to spend time learning about different foods with our guests. And Tuesday is no different. Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby” joins us with a unique Summertime twist on a traditional puffed pastry.
A delicious and easy summer appetizer, fresh blueberries are cooked with sweet summer corn, shallot, green basil, and butter. The filling is added to puff pastry circles and topped with creamy goat cheese before sealing. Baked to golden puffy perfection, these corn & blueberry bites are the perfect quick appetizer!
Ingredients:
1 large ear of sweet corn or two small ears
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1 large shallot minced
2 tablespoons salted butter
1 handful fresh green basil
2 ounces creamy chèvre goat cheese about half a package
1/2 teaspoon salt
freshly ground black pepper to taste
the zest of one lime
1 package store bought pastry dough thawed
1 large egg
1 tablespoon AP flour
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 375F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment and reserve.
- Take your package of frozen puff pastry dough out to thaw.
- Wash & dry your blueberries and basil. Reserve.
- Shuck your ear(s) of corn and, using a sharp knife, cut the corn kernels off the cob into a large bowl. I like to stand the ear of corn with the thinker part in the bowl and cut down directly.
- Mince the shallot and reserve.
- In a large skillet or cast iron pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat until foamy.
- Add the corn and minced shallot to the skillet with salt & pepper. Stir gently and cook until the shallot just softens.
- Next, add the blueberries. Cook while stirring for 3-4 minutes – you want the berries to soften, but not to burst.
- Hand tear the basil and add to the blueberry and corn mixture. Add the lime zest. Cook for 1 minute.
- Remove the pan from the heat, and reserve.
- Using a large board or clean countertop, lightly flour your work surface and a rolling pin.
- Gently unwrap the first piece of puff pastry dough, and cover the remainder with a clean dishcloth. Discard the paper liners and unfold them onto your floured work surface.
- Rolling gently, but firmly, we want to stretch the puff pastry dough out a bit, to a 12X12 inch (or so) square.
- Using a small 3-inch biscuit cutter or juice glass, cut about 6-8 circles. You can reroll the remaining scraps for about 2-3 more circles.
- Place the circles on a lined cookie sheet.
- Take your egg and in a small bowl, fork beat to make a glaze. Reserve.
- Next, only fill half the circles with the blueberry and corn filling. The other half will act as the pastry tops.
- Add about 1/2 tablespoon of filling to the designated pastry circles and then a hefty dollop of goat cheese.
- Using a small pastry brush, dip the brush into the beaten egg and brush the rims of the filled circle. This helps to create a seal for baking!
- Take the other half of the pastry circles and place them on top of the filled disk. Gently press and pinch the two circles together to seal.
- Now, brush some of the remaining egg wash on top of the pastry. You can optionally add a pinch of salt or sugar to the top of the pastry before baking.
- Bake for 12 minutes, or until puff and golden.
- Repeat the process with the remaining sheet of puff pastry dough.
- Serve warm.