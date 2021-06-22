Blueberry & corn puff pastry bites

(Mass Appeal) – It’s always a great day when I get to spend time learning about different foods with our guests. And Tuesday is no different. Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, “Straight to the Hips, Baby” joins us with a unique Summertime twist on a traditional puffed pastry.

A delicious and easy summer appetizer, fresh blueberries are cooked with sweet summer corn, shallot, green basil, and butter. The filling is added to puff pastry circles and topped with creamy goat cheese before sealing. Baked to golden puffy perfection, these corn & blueberry bites are the perfect quick appetizer!



Ingredients:

1 large ear of sweet corn or two small ears

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 large shallot minced

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 handful fresh green basil

2 ounces creamy chèvre goat cheese about half a package

1/2 teaspoon salt

freshly ground black pepper to taste

the zest of one lime

1 package store bought pastry dough thawed

1 large egg

1 tablespoon AP flour

DIRECTIONS: