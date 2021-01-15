(Mass Appeal) – If you have decided to eat a little healthier in the new year, have I got news for you! The salad recipe we are about to share makes eating colorful and nutritious food easy and delicious!
Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight-To-The-Hips-Baby, shows us a blueberry and goat cheese salad!
Blueberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Creamy Basil Dressing
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 2 servings
4 cups mixed baby greens or leafy greens of choice
3 mini cucumbers
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1 ripe avocado
2 ounces creamy goat cheese
1/4 cup toasted or raw pepitas pumpkin seeds
DIRECTIONS:
Wash & dry your greens, cucumbers, & blueberries
Using 2 large salad bowls, portion out the greens equally.
Trim the ends off the cucumbers and slice into 1/4 inch pieces. Divide equally to the bowls.
Next, cut the avocado on the bias and scoop out the flesh. A great trick is to pop the seed out by coming down on it with a sharp knife and twisting. Be careful and use a kitchen towel to hold the avocado half if you’re nervous about cutting yourself!
Slice each half of the avocado into 1/4 inch pieces. Arrange on the salad in a loose fan shape.
Now, scatter the blueberries on top and add 1 ounces of goat cheese to each bowl. I like to dollop them around the greens.
Sprinkle on the pepitas and dress with the Creamy Basil Dressing.
Creamy Basil Dressing
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4 servings
1 handful fresh basil leaves
1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon honey
1/2-1 full clove of fresh garlic we used 1 clove because we love the taste!
salt & pepper to taste.
DIRECTIONS:
In a blender, add the washed basil leaves, yogurt, olive oil, champagne vinegar, and lemon juice.
Pop in a clove of garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of honey. Add a generous pinch of salt and a few grounds of black pepper.
Close and blend on high until creamy. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Let the dressing sit for 5 minutes before using, to allow the flavors to meld.