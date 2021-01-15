(Mass Appeal) – If you have decided to eat a little healthier in the new year, have I got news for you! The salad recipe we are about to share makes eating colorful and nutritious food easy and delicious!

Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight-To-The-Hips-Baby, shows us a blueberry and goat cheese salad!

Blueberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Creamy Basil Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 2 servings

4 cups mixed baby greens or leafy greens of choice

3 mini cucumbers

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 ripe avocado

2 ounces creamy goat cheese

1/4 cup toasted or raw pepitas pumpkin seeds

DIRECTIONS:

Wash & dry your greens, cucumbers, & blueberries

Using 2 large salad bowls, portion out the greens equally.

Trim the ends off the cucumbers and slice into 1/4 inch pieces. Divide equally to the bowls.

Next, cut the avocado on the bias and scoop out the flesh. A great trick is to pop the seed out by coming down on it with a sharp knife and twisting. Be careful and use a kitchen towel to hold the avocado half if you’re nervous about cutting yourself!

Slice each half of the avocado into 1/4 inch pieces. Arrange on the salad in a loose fan shape.

Now, scatter the blueberries on top and add 1 ounces of goat cheese to each bowl. I like to dollop them around the greens.

Sprinkle on the pepitas and dress with the Creamy Basil Dressing.

Creamy Basil Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 4 servings

1 handful fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2-1 full clove of fresh garlic we used 1 clove because we love the taste!

salt & pepper to taste.

DIRECTIONS:

In a blender, add the washed basil leaves, yogurt, olive oil, champagne vinegar, and lemon juice.

Pop in a clove of garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of honey. Add a generous pinch of salt and a few grounds of black pepper.

Close and blend on high until creamy. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Let the dressing sit for 5 minutes before using, to allow the flavors to meld.