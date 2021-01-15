Blueberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Creamy Basil Dressing

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – If you have decided to eat a little healthier in the new year, have I got news for you! The salad recipe we are about to share makes eating colorful and nutritious food easy and delicious!

Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight-To-The-Hips-Baby, shows us a blueberry and goat cheese salad!

Blueberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Creamy Basil Dressing

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 2 servings

4 cups mixed baby greens or leafy greens of choice
3 mini cucumbers
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1 ripe avocado
2 ounces creamy goat cheese
1/4 cup toasted or raw pepitas pumpkin seeds

DIRECTIONS:
Wash & dry your greens, cucumbers, & blueberries
Using 2 large salad bowls, portion out the greens equally.
Trim the ends off the cucumbers and slice into 1/4 inch pieces. Divide equally to the bowls.
Next, cut the avocado on the bias and scoop out the flesh. A great trick is to pop the seed out by coming down on it with a sharp knife and twisting. Be careful and use a kitchen towel to hold the avocado half if you’re nervous about cutting yourself!
Slice each half of the avocado into 1/4 inch pieces. Arrange on the salad in a loose fan shape.
Now, scatter the blueberries on top and add 1 ounces of goat cheese to each bowl. I like to dollop them around the greens.
Sprinkle on the pepitas and dress with the Creamy Basil Dressing.

Creamy Basil Dressing

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4 servings

1 handful fresh basil leaves
1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon honey
1/2-1 full clove of fresh garlic we used 1 clove because we love the taste!
salt & pepper to taste.

DIRECTIONS:
In a blender, add the washed basil leaves, yogurt, olive oil, champagne vinegar, and lemon juice.
Pop in a clove of garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of honey. Add a generous pinch of salt and a few grounds of black pepper.
Close and blend on high until creamy. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Let the dressing sit for 5 minutes before using, to allow the flavors to meld.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today