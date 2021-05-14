Blueberry no-bake cheesecake in a jar

(Mass Appeal) – Bella Foodie’s Ashley Tresoline gives us the perfect portable dessert for the beach or your next picnic; and you don’t even have to cook!

Ingredients:

8 oz. Neufchatel Cheese or Cream cheese, softened

5 oz. Greek Yogurt or Skyrr

2 to 3 tbs. Maple Syrup

Zest of half a lemon

2 tbs. lemon juice

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/3 cup maple syrup

3 tbs. Water

Pinch sea salt

1 ½ tbs. Arrowroot flour

Directions:

In a large bowl add the softened Neufchatel cheese, yogurt, 2 tbs. maple syrup, zest of half a lemon and 1 tbs. lemon juice. Using a hand mixer blend the cheesecake filling until smooth and there are no lumps. Set aside. In a small saucepan 2 cups blueberries, 1/3 cup maple syrup, 3 tbs. water, pinch of sea salt and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Once the berries start to burst add the arrowroot flour with 1 tbs. lemon juice. Stir until the arrowroot flour is mixed in and smooth and the berries form a jam like texture. Turn off the heat and cool.

Once both fillings are cool to the touch, start filling your jars. You need 12 oz. mason jars. I like to start with the cream cheese filling first, the blueberry filling. For presentation purposes, I end on the berry layer because it is prettier but make it your own. If you need some crunch, you can crumb graham crackers over top before serving.

Note: You can switch up the berries depending on the season or you use a mix. Maple Syrup may need to be adjusted depending on the berries you use.

