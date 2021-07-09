Blueberry oat crunch bars

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie and we are about to get started on a summer dessert that features blueberries and bright lemon!
Crust:
1 cup almond flour
1/3 cup coconut flour
¼ cup coconut oil
1/3 cup maple syrup
½ tsp. baking soda
1/8 tsp. salt
4 tbs. almond milk or milk of your choice
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
Filling:
12 oz. blueberries, fresh or frozen
1 to 1 ½ tsp. arrowroot flour
1 tbs. lemon juice
Optional: 2 tbs. coconut sugar
Crunch Topping:
½ cup gluten-free rolled oats
¼ cup almond flour
1 tsp. ground cardamom
1/3 cup coconut sugar
¼ cup plus 1 tbs. coconut oil
Optional: ¼ cup almonds, chopped
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper and set it aside. Add blueberries to a medium saucepan. Mix in the arrowroot powder and lemon juice. Cook on medium heat until the blueberries burst and get a jam-like texture. About 10 minutes, set aside and let cool slightly.
In a medium bowl, combine and mix the crust ingredients. Once combined press the mixture evenly onto the baking pan using your hands or a spatula. Pour the cooled jam over the base and spread out evenly. In a small bowl mix the topping ingredients until they start to develop a large crumb such as granola clusters. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the jam. Bake the bars for 30-35 minutes. Let them cool completely before cutting. Leftover bars can be stored in the fridge for 5 days.