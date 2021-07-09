Blueberry oat crunch bars

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie and we are about to get started on a summer dessert that features blueberries and bright lemon!

Crust:

1 cup almond flour

1/3 cup coconut flour

¼ cup coconut oil

1/3 cup maple syrup

½ tsp. baking soda

1/8 tsp. salt

4 tbs. almond milk or milk of your choice

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Filling:

12 oz. blueberries, fresh or frozen

1 to 1 ½ tsp. arrowroot flour

1 tbs. lemon juice

Optional: 2 tbs. coconut sugar

Crunch Topping:

½ cup gluten-free rolled oats

¼ cup almond flour

1 tsp. ground cardamom

1/3 cup coconut sugar

¼ cup plus 1 tbs. coconut oil

Optional: ¼ cup almonds, chopped

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350°. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper and set it aside. Add blueberries to a medium saucepan. Mix in the arrowroot powder and lemon juice. Cook on medium heat until the blueberries burst and get a jam-like texture. About 10 minutes, set aside and let cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, combine and mix the crust ingredients. Once combined press the mixture evenly onto the baking pan using your hands or a spatula. Pour the cooled jam over the base and spread out evenly. In a small bowl mix the topping ingredients until they start to develop a large crumb such as granola clusters. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the jam. Bake the bars for 30-35 minutes. Let them cool completely before cutting. Leftover bars can be stored in the fridge for 5 days.