(MASS APPEAL) – The Botanic Garden at Smith College was founded over 100 years ago and is an amazing museum of plant life not only native to New England but of ecosystems around the globe. I am joined by Tim Johnson, the Botanic Garden Director, and Meredith Jones, one of the students at Smith College to talk more about what you can find at the Garden.

Exploratorium: An Interactive Exhibit for Kids

This exhibit runs from Tuesday, June 20th through Friday, August 4th and aims to foster curiosity for an connection to the natural world through storytelling, play and exploration.

For more information visit garden.smith.edu