Bourbon peach cupcakes add a fun twist for the adults

(Mass Appeal) – Jennifer Remillard, owner of Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes is back to show us how to make a spiked dessert with peach preserves.

Bourbon Peach Cupcakes

Yields 18 cupcakes

Ingredients:

Cupcakes:

2 1/2 C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour, sifted

2 TSP baking powder

1 1/2 TSP ground cinnamon

1/4 TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 C granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 TSP vanilla extract

3/4 – 1 C whole milk (amount varies based upon the amount of liquid from puréed peaches)

1/4 C your favorite bourbon

1/4 C fresh peaches, puréed

(Liquid ingredients should total

1 1/4 C)

Ingredients for Filling:

1/2 C peach preserves

1-2 TBSP your favorite bourbon

Ingredients for Bourbon Peach Frosting:

4 sticks unsalted butter, softened

7 C confectioners’ sugar

1 TSP vanilla extract

1/4 C whole milk

1/4 C of your favorite bourbon

1/4 C fresh peaches, peeled and diced

Pinch of salt

Creating the Cupcakes:

Starting the night before, or at least an hour before creating the cupcakes, soak the fresh peaches in the bourbon. Set it aside and bring to room temperature the day of baking. Before adding to your recipe, purée the mixture using an immersion or stand blender. Depending on how juicy your peaches are, this should give you up to 1/2 C of liquid. If it’s less, make up the difference with more bourbon or milk in the liquid ingredients.

On the day of baking, preheat the oven to 350°. Line two cupcake pans with compostable paper liners and set aside.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In an electric stand mixer bowl, beat the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add in the vanilla extract.

Add half of the flour mixture and half of the liquid ingredients and beat to combine. Add the remaining half of the dry ingredients, then add the remaining milk, and the bourbon and peach purée. Be sure your liquid ingredients equal 1 1/4 C of liquid. Beat to combine.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill the cupcake liners. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes, then cool on baking racks.

While the cupcakes are cooling, mix the peach preserves with the bourbon. Add just enough bourbon to make the preserves a little thin, but not too thin. Once the cupcakes are cool, fill with 1/2 TBSP of peach preserves bourbon mixture.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, beat the butter with the paddle attachment for 3 minutes, or until its creamy.

Add half the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, bourbon, and milk. Beat on low speed until creamy. Gradually add the remaining confectioners’ sugar and liquid until the frosting is creamy. Add a pinch of salt, and blend for 1 minute (the salt will cut the sweetness of the frosting).

Lastly, blend in, by hand, the diced fresh peaches, until thoroughly mixed.

Using a 1M tip, frost the cupcakes with the bourbon peach frosting. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon.