(Mass Appeal) – Who knew you could make colorful, glamorous jewelry out of plastic bottles… Malena Chipps did! The fabulous owner of FancyThatAntiques.com joined us today to show us how simple it is.

Using a liter bottle, cut off the top and end, retaining the straight, middle portion. Cut that into desired thickness and melt the edges on an iron set to low.

Then using embroidery thread colorfully cover the bracelet. You can incorporate beads, felt, buttons, rhinestones – get creative!