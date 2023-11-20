(MASS APPEAL) – The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield is once again hosting their annual Festival of Trees and it is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays while also helping local children. In a segment sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, I am joined by their marketing director, Sarah Gumaer, to get all the details.

23rd Annual Festival of Trees

The Annual Festival of Trees will be held from Friday, November 24th through Sunday, December 10th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Trees are donated and decorated by businesses, civic and social organizations, schools, hospitals, families and individuals are raffled off at the conclusion of the event. Try your luck at winning your favorite! All proceeds of the event will help provide children in the community with hope, opportunity, and a safe place to learn and grow.

For more information you can visit treeraffle.com

