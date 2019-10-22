Branding your wedding or event for a cohesive look

(Mass Appeal) – Branding is not often associated with weddings or events, but it actually makes perfect sense – it’s a great way to pull together all the different components cohesively. Loryn Engelbrecht of Loryn Designs joined us to tell more.

According to Engelbrecht, you start with a mood board: a bulletin board with inspiration, ideas, and color. The mood board is important to creating the next step, which is developing a color palette.

Also take time to consider you theme and make sure font and verbiage fits in well, said Engelbrecht. For example, you would want a specific look and to use certain wording if you were doing a Great Gatsby-themed event.