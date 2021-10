(Mass Appeal) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we sat down with Dr. Michelle Helms, MD, FACS, at Cooley Dickinson Medical Group General Surgery for answers to some commonly asked questions about breast health.

Cooley Dickinson Hopsital is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. You can call them at 413-582-2000 or find them online at https://www.cooleydickinson.org/.

This segment was sponsored by Cooley Dickinson Healthcare.