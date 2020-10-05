Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Don’t let COVID keep you from your mammograms

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we went to the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton talk with Dr. Alys Malcolm, Medical Director of Medical Oncology, about the importance of not delaying your screenings.

Dr. Malcolm wanted to make sure that people know not to put off mammograms due to COVID-19. The hospital is taking major steps to ensure the safety of patients.

Dr. Malcolm also noted that regular mammograms starting at the age of 40 are important for early detection and early detection is key when fighting cancer.

The Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust Street in Northampton. They can be reached at 413-582-2000 or online at CooleyDickinson.org.

