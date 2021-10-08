Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How an advanced oncology nurse can help through treatment

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Mass Appeal had the opportunity to speak with several medical specialists at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Glenda Flynn, NP, an advanced oncology nurse practitioner, joined us to discuss her role in a patient’s life, and how she works with them from diagnosis through treatment.

The Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. The phone number is 413-582-2000 and you can find them online at https://www.cooleydickinson.org/.

