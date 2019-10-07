Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Maintaining a positive outlook with art and a supportive environment

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal is raising awareness all month long as a part of our Go Pink Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We went to the the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for the opportunity to speak with artist and cancer survivor babs Mayer and Karen, her oncology nurse.

babs (who prefers her first name spelled using only lower case letters) explains her journey and how art, and the support from oncology staff, helped her maintain a positive outlook.

It’s also important to note that babs has an exhibit of her art work at the Mass General Cancer Center that can be viewed starting Oct. 9.

The Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. The phone number is (413) 582-2000 and you can visit them online at cooleydickinson.org.