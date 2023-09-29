(Mass Appeal) – Rays of Hope hosts an annual walk and run to raise money for breast cancer treatment and research. Over the foundation’s 30 years, there have been significant advancements in the detection, surgery, and treatment of Breast Cancer, but there is still far more work to be done. To discuss some of those advancements is Dr. Grace Makari-Judson, Chair of the Baystate Breast Network and Co-director for Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, along with Dr. Holly Mason, Section Chief of Breast Surgery with Baystate Health, and Dr. Jennifer Hadro, Division Chief of Breast Imaging at the Department of Radiology and Medical Director of Breast Imaging at the Baystate Breast and Wellness Center.