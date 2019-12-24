Brew up this apple pie moonshine cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or a fun party drink, how about some Apple Pie Moonshine? Kristina Lough, owner of Painted by the Shore usually joins us for craft projects but today she shares her family’s recipe for this festive drink.
Apple Pie Moonshine
Ingredients:
1 gallon apple cider
1 gallon apple juice
2 cups white sugar
2 cups brown sugar
6 cinnamon sticks plus 1 per mason jar
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
1 (750 ml) bottle grain alcohol
- In a large stock pot, combine everything except for the grain alcohol & additional cinnamon sticks for each mason jar. Bring almost to a boil, cover & reduce heat, then simmer for 1 hour. mixing occasionally. Remove the pot from heat and allow the mixture to cool completely.
- Once cool, remove the cinnamon sticks & stir in the grain alcohol. Transfer the Apple Pie Moonshine into mason jars (I use pint size) & add 1 cinnamon stick per jar.