Brews, Bites & Bids to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County

(Mass Appeal) – An evening of great beer, food, and auction items is coming up and it’s all to benefit a good cause – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County. Megan Pete of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and volunteer Evan Murphy, came to studio 1 A to tell us more.

The event, which takes place on Thursday, Nov. 7, features more than 25 local craft brewers and an array of amazing auction items, like an pig roast for 50 people and an experience with a brewer.

The money raised goes toward the wonderful programs at Big Brother Big Sister, which pairs a mentoring adult with a young person. According to Murphy, who volunteers for the organization, the mentoring is a mutually beneficial relationship and he gets as much out of it as his little brother.

For more information and to buy tickets to the event, go to BigBrothers-Sisters.org or call 413-781-4730.