(Mass Appeal) – 650,000 lights get switched on tonight to dazzle visitors to Springfield’s Bright Nights. The Sumner Avenue entrance has reopened and is ready for visitors. Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield joins us with details.

Bright Nights opens tonight and runs through January 5th. You can visit Sunday – Thursdays from 5 PM – 8 PM, Fridays, Saturdays, and Holidays from 5 PM – 11 PM. It will be closed December 2nd and 3rd.

For more information, visit www.brightnights.org.