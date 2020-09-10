Brighten up a dreary day with this spicy pink grapefruit Paloma

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to hold on to summer just a little longer? Try sipping this citrus delight from Jessie-Sierra Ross, from ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby‘, a Cooking & Recipe Blog.

The Spicy Pink Grapefruit Paloma

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 1 cocktail

2 ounces fresh pink grapefruit juice
1 ounce fresh lime juice
1.5 ounces spicy pink grapefruit-thyme simple syrup (see recipe below)
1.5 Anéjo Tequila
1 ounce soda water
ice

DIRECTIONS:

In a cocktail shaker, add the citrus juices, simple syrup, and tequila.

Next, add a large handful of ice to the cup, and close. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

Strain into a cocktail glass filled with ice.
Add a splash of soda water on top and mix slightly.

Garnish with pink grapefruit slices.

Spicy Pink Grapefruit-Thyme Simple Syrup

INGREDIENTS:

1 whole pink grapefruit rind
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
1 habanero pepper, cut into rounds
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of water

DIRECTIONS:

Into a medium pot, add all of the ingredients listed above and stir.

Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat, about five minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Let boil for 5 minutes, and then remove from the heat.

Discard the rind, thyme sprigs, and hot peppers. Let cool slightly and then pour into a glass jar with a tightly fitting lid.

Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

