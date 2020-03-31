Brighten up your cocktail hour with these sunny drinks

(Mass Appeal) – The sweet Cara Cara orange shines in these two cocktails from Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby”. First up is “Liquid Sunshine”, a whisky drink. Then she takes us on a virtual trip to the Caribbean with “The Painkiller”.

Liquid Sunshine

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 2 drinks

6 ounces freshly squeezed Cara Cara orange juice

4 ounces Canadian whisky

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 shakes of the Bitters Lab’s Wild Rosehips & Pinyon Pine bitters

ice

Cara Cara orange wheels

DIRECTIONS:

Place all of the liquid ingredients into a shaker with a generous handful of ice.

Shake for thirty seconds, or until the cocktail shaker is frosted.

Strain the cocktail into to coupe glasses, and garnish with thinly sliced Cara Cara orange wheels.

Enjoy!

The Painkiller

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 1 large drink

2 ounces of dark rum

2 ounces orange juice, freshly squeezed or the “not from concentrate” store bought

2 ounces unsweetened coconut milk

4 ounces bottled pineapple juice

freshly grated nutmeg

ice

DIRECTIONS:

In a shaker, combine the rum, juices, and coconut milk.

Shake vigorously and pour over ice into your chosen glass.

Garnish with grated nutmeg and enjoy!